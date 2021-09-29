For heart health, monitor these 5 symptoms (Sep 29 is World Heart Day)

New Delhi, Sep 29 Our heart is the key organ in the circulatory system pumping oxygenated blood to various organs. People mostly ignore or are not aware of the symptoms of an approaching heart attack or cardiac ailment. With an increasing prevalence of a sedentary lifestyle, monitoring heart health becomes even more essential. Hence, one should be aware of the newly observed symptoms and complications that signal towards an unhealthy heart.

Chest pain is just one of the many overlooked signs

Chest pain is one of the most common signs of an approaching cardiac ailment. Uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness, burning, tightness, or pain in the centre of the chest should be reported to the doctor. Many times these symptoms are confused with gastritis and heartburn.

Snoring and interrupted sleeping patterns

Snoring and sleep-related problems like insomnia and sleep apnea, a disorder where breathing get disrupted while you sleep, have a direct link with heart diseases and other cardiovascular ailments.

Shortness of breath

Unexplained shortness of breath while doing small amounts of physical activity, at rest or while sleeping

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor