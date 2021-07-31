Friendship Day Gifting 2021

New Delhi, July 31 It's Friendship's Day and just like the last year, we've all been socially isolating ourselves from our pals for a while now. But nothing beats a good old-fashioned reunion with some goodies on the side.

1. Bee Pollen: For a superfood lover and a food blogger friends will always look for a new way to make healthy food tasty with a better presentation. For that, bee pollen is the best option to gift a full package of protein to your friend. Bee My Boo has this amazing mustard bee pollen which comes in different sizes and jars which your friend can use it to garnish dishes and add a daily dose of protein with the breakfast. Talking about more benefits, it inhibits antimicrobial, antifungal, and antiviral properties that keep your immunity high, improves muscle growth, eases menopausal symptoms and reduces stress.

Priced at: Rs 330-700

Available at: Bee Pollen

2. Go Bananas! Truly Nourishing Hair Kit

They'll go bananas for this fragrantly fruity haircare duo. This creamy shampoo and conditioner leaves normal to dry hair feeling softer and nourished with the addictive aroma of ripe bananas and woody coconut. Complete with a monkey hair wrap, this super-cute gift set is perfect for any occasion.

Priced at: Rs 2,885

Available at: Go bananas

3. Casio D195 A1000MCG-9EF VINTAGE

Celebrate your dearest friends with #GiftOfLove from Casio India. True friendship is the most feel-good and uplifting part of our lives. We want them to stay with us through thick and thin, in all walks of life and at all times as time spent is precious!

Priced at: Rs 10,995

Available Online

4. Some Love & Care by The Body Shop

Treat your friends to a self-care day that they can enjoy at home. Packed with all-natural strawberry goodies, this Body Shop gift set from Flipkart set includes a strawberry shower gel, body butter, body polish and red bath lily which are luxurious delights.

Priced at: Rs 2,849

Available on Flipkart.com

5. Kaya Signature Face Therapy Soothe & Balance At-Home Facial Kit

This 9-step facial regimen indulges you in a luxury facial experience from the comfort of your home. The products are infused with tea tree oil and witch hazel that has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. The niacinamide regulates sebum production to give you clear and hydrated skin. The AHA component helps exfoliate dead skin and shea butter moisturizes the skin making it supple and brighter.

Priced at: Rs 1,799

Available at http://shop.kaya.in

6. Ayouthveda Gift pack

For all the skincare fanatics, the Ayouthveda gift pack will prove to be a great present to your friend on Friendship's Day as it contains a Charcoal Face Wash, an Ocean Dew Mist, an Ultra Hydrating Face Emulsion Cream and a Clay Soap. This gift pack is a routine on its own. The Charcoal face wash controls excess oils and deeply cleanses the skin. The Ocean Dew Mist hydrates the skin followed by the Ultra Hydrating Emulsion Cream that provides a smooth texture and leaves skin with a radiant matte glow. The handmade Indian Clay Soap is suitable to use on the face and is enriched with Multani Mitti and Rose Oil that provides a bright, youthful skin.

Priced at: Rs 1,146

Available at: Ayouthveda

7. Profumi Il Sesso presents to you an array of fragrances

Through its modern style, inclusive nature and fresh take on ancient rituals, Naso Profumi, the green perfumery label presents Profumi Il Sesso, a collection of genderless fragrances that break stereotypes and expand the boundaries of fragrances to be more gender fluid to supersede gender biases.

Priced at: Starts from Rs 9,000

Available at: Proumi Il Sesso on Naso Profumi

8. Skechers GOwalk 5 Collection for the most comfortable walking experience

The GOwalk 5 range is lightweight with responsive Ultra GO cushioning and high-rebound comfort pillar technology for the ultimate walking comfort. While the flexible soft knit mesh fabric upper allows great ventilation, the Air Cooled Goga Mat provides high-rebound cushioning. The Skechers Go Walk 5 shoes is perfect support for a great walking routine and is a must-have, with its ULTRA GO lightweight and high flexibility feature.

Priced on request

Available online

9. Grant's Distinction

With its raisin cake richness that makes it highly mixable, Grant's Distinction can undeniably stir up an intricate ambience as you celebrate with your 'few' friends who have made you, who you are today and roast them for all that they do as well! Retaining the 'House style' of Grant's family, Grant's Distinction has a robust, malty character with delicate fresh fruit flavours that brings a unique blend of sweet and spicy notes. It is derived from the finest of malt and grain whiskies, handpicked by master blender Brian Kingsman to appeal to the new-gen of Scotch Whisky drinkers.

Price at Rs 2,500 for 750 ml in Mumbai

Available instore

10. Monkey Shoulder

There is no joy greater than making fun of your friends and being cheeky with them whenever you get a chance. This Friendship's Day, amplify that cool quotient with Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky. Monkey Shoulder is a fun-loving scotch whisky that has unique versatility. Its richness and vibrancy combined with fruity aromas and mellow vanilla notes, makes it the perfect whisky no matter how you like to have your whisky. It can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or experimented with cocktails.

Priced at Rs 6,050 for 700 ml in Mumbai

Available instore

11. Hendrick's Gin

Unusual gin created from eleven fine botanicals; Hendrick's Gin is the perfect drink to unwind with your gang on this Friendship Day. The curious, yet marvellous, infusions of rose and cucumber imbue our spirit with its uniquely balanced flavour resulting in an impeccably smooth distinct gin. It is created via an absurdly inefficient, yet quite glorious process. In essence, to make one gin, we first create two. One on an old-fashioned pot still, yielding a rich and intricate spirit. The other, on a long-necked Carter Head, producing a delicate, more refined spirit. Each still is infused with an unusual symphony of 11 botanicals: chamomile, elderflower, juniper, lemon peel, orange peel, caraway, coriander, cubeb berries, angelica root, yarrow root and orris root. The gins from the two stills are then married together and graced with curious yet marvellous infusions of Rose and Cucumber.

Priced at Rs 6,275 for 700 ml in New Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Goa, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Available instore

12. OnePlus Nord 2 5G

The successor to the original OnePlus Nord, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G combines flagship-level hardware, from camera and performance to charging and design, making it the perfect gift for Friendship Day. With top-notch performance powered by the flagship MediaTek chipset Dimensity 1200-AI coupled with OnePlus' signature OxygenOS software, the new Nord 2 ensures that a fast, smooth, and uncompromised experience is delivered to the users. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes in three stunning colourways Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, and Green Woods all of which are durable, fingerprint-resistant, and beautifully crafted.

The new OnePlus Nord 2 5G variant is originally priced at Rs 27,999.

Avaialble online and instore

13. Kiko Milano's all-new Dolce Diva Collection

Take your besties' makeup game a notch higher by gifting her the new Dolce Diva range. KIKO MILANO's latest Dolce Diva Collection channels that assured, expressive look bringing together playful liner flicks, powder-soft pouting lips and flawless skin that glows with natural beauty. It's the ultimate Italian idol brought right up to date. With the days getting longer and the Monsoon beckoning us out, it's time to embrace la dolce vita.

Price on request

Available at all KIKO Milano exclusive stores

14. ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS Sun Dipped Glow Kit

A must-have glow kit containing 4 shades of highlighting powder with metallic, warm-bronze hues. The Glow Kit delivers intense luminosity to complement every makeup look with a lightweight, refined formula. Each shade in this highlighting makeup kit delivers buildable coverage with a metallic lustre finish that is apt for highlighting eyes, face and body. Suitable for any skin tone, the kit features four neutral shades namely, Bronzed, Tourmaline, Moonstone and Summer.

Priced at Rs 4,900

Available at: https://www.boddess.com

15. Light up her face with your love by KOHGEM

KOHGEM, a lightweight diamond jewellery brand born from the House of Kohinoor, unveils a classy collection of elusive fine jewels, Cufflinks. Perfect daily-wear precious giftables in endearing designs that are certain to remind your friend of your support all day long.

Price: On request

Availability: 41, M.G Road, Agra 282001 Tel.: +91-562-2230027, 2230028

16. Chain Of Love Bracelet

This beautiful chain link Bracelet is available in 14k white, yellow, and rose gold. There are two variations available one with a bigger diamond link and one with a smaller diamond link. This piece looks great alone, and even better stacked with other bracelets! Pair it with the Chain of love necklace and ring for a contemporary, smooth and classy look.

Priced at: Rs 85,760

Available at: https://kajalnaina.com/

17. Bata Power shoes

Are your best friend and you a part of the fit first club? Does your best friend prefer walks to the grocery store over car rides? Or do they just slouch around? This Friendship Day is a reminder to your best friend and put their fitness first.

Priced at: Rs 1,900.50

Available online and instore

18. Ace & Body Beauty Set For Women

Upgrade your beauty routine with our finest trimmers for women as 7-in-1 Face and Body Beauty Set, a one-stop solution to all your beauty woes, ideal for using on full-body

