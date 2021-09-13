Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Check out Amruta Fadnavis’ latest song ‘Ganesh Vandana’

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day Hindu festival, celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the god of auspicious beginnings. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesha is the younger son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

The festival is believed to remove all obstacles from human life and bring peace and prosperity. This year, Ganesha Chaturthi began on September 10 and will end on September 19.

On the auspicious occassion you would surely need some melodious bhajans to do Ganesh Pooja. ‘Ganesh Vandana’ sung by Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadvis's wife Amruta Fadnavis is a beautiful rendition. The video of the song and Amruta Fadnavis's voice is a treat to the audience.

Watch this video here -