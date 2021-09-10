Ganesh Chaturthi: Try this festive modak recipe

New Delhi, Sep 10 Let's admit it. No Indian festival is ever complete without some sweet and savoury flavours in our households. Especially when it comes to occasions like Holi, Diwali, and Ganesh Chaturthi, these sweets are unmissable.

Since the much-awaited Ganesh Chaturthi is right here, we must try our hands at preparing some delicious Modaks. After all, offering Lord Ganesha his favourite sweet means even we get to have some, right!

Try this sumptuous Modak recipe by Bharti Sanghi, Founder of LIFE — Artisanal Foods, that is working to put the rich Indian culinary tradition back on the map.

Ingredients

For Dough

2 cups rice flour

For Filling

1 1/4 cups grated gur

2 cups freshly grated coconut

1 tbsp khus-khus

1/2 tsp elaichi powder

Other Ingredients

1 tsp ghee for kneading and greasing

Method for dough

Boil 1¾ cups of water in a deep non-stick pan.

Place the rice flour in a deep bowl and add the boiled water gradually. Mix well using a spoon in the beginning and then knead into a soft and smooth dough.

Cover with a lid and keep aside for 10 minutes.

For filling

Heat a deep non-stick pan, add the jaggery and cook on a slow flame for 1 to 2 minutes or till the jaggery melts, while stirring continuously.

Add the coconut, khus-khus and elaichi powder, mix well and cook on a slow flame for 4 to 5 minutes or till the mixture thickens. Keep aside to cool slightly.

Divide the filling into 20 equal portions and keep them aside.

How to proceed

Knead the dough once again using ½ tsp of ghee and keep aside.

Grease a modak mould using very little ghee and close it.

Take a portion of the dough, press it into the cavity of the modak mould till it is evenly lined on all sides.

Fill the dough cavity with a portion of the filling.

Take a smaller portion of the dough and spread it evenly at the base of the modak mould so as to seal the filling.

Demould the modak from the modak mould.

Repeat steps 2 to 7.

Place a steamer plate in a steamer and place a banana leaf on it.

Moisten all the modaks with little water using your finger tips.

Place 10 modaks on the banana leaf and steam on a medium flame for 10 minutes.

Repeat step 10 to make 11 more modaks in 1 more batch.

Serve warm

(N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@.in

