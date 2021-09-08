Ganesh Utsav 2021: Check out the recipe for ''kesari dry fruit modak''

Ganeshotsava will start from Friday, September 10. In Ganesh Purana it is called Vinayaki Chaturthi. In some Puranas, this date is also referred to as Mahasiddhivinayaki Chaturthi, Varad Chaturthi or Shiva. Bhadrapad Chaturthi has a unique general significance among Ganesha devotees and devotees.

Happiness lies in the word 'modak'. 'Mod' means happiness. No one can deny that Modak is dear to Bappa and all devotees. It is very beneficial in terms of health, that is why Ganpati Bappa chose Modak as an offering.

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 learn how to make steamed 'kesari dry fruit modak' at home. Modaks are served to Lord Ganesha as prasad which is also called 'nevedya' in Marathi.

The 10-day annual festival, which marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha is celebrated with much fervour across western and southern India. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on September 10 and Visarjan will take place on September 19.

Check out the recipe for kesari dry fruit modak below:

Ingredients

Mawa

Cardamom powder

Saffron as required

Powdered sugar

Dry fruits

Ghee

How to make orange modak:

1) Heat ghee over medium heat.

2) Once pan is hot, combine grated mawa and powdered sugar.

3) Saute for 5 to 10 minutes. Remember, the sugar must dissolve completely.

4) After mixing, mix well and turn off the heat. Combine cardamom powder and let the mixture cool down.

5) Take out the prepared mixture in two bowls. Combine the dry fruits in the mixture in one bowl and the saffron in the other.

6) Now take the Modak mould and take the mixture in a bowl and put it in the mould in a semicircle. Now take the mixture from the second bowl and combine in the rest of the mould. This will make half of the modak orange and half as dry fruits modak.

7) Tasty and healthy orange modak is ready.

