Give your fitness routine a thrilling change

New Delhi, Oct 9 Staying fit and healthy is the need of the hour especially during these unprecedented times when the entire world is battling the invisible enemy. In order to stay fit and healthy, you need to be physically active. Regular physical activity can also help save you from various serious diseases like obesity, heart diseases, cancer, and mental illness.

During the pandemic, when so many of us are very restricted in our movements, it is even more important for people of all ages and abilities to be as active as possible.

According to WHO, adults aged over 18 years should do a total of at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity throughout the week or at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity throughout the week. Riding a bicycle regularly is another alternative for your regular exercises and also saves you from a lot of health risks.

Cycling for health and fitness

* It causes less strain and burn out than your other forms of work out

* Cycling uses all your major muscle groups

* Cycling also increases your stamina, strength and is very time efficient

* Similarly, cycling is a fun way of getting fit. When compared to other physical activities that confine you indoors

