Home remedies to fight hormonal acne

New Delhi, Aug 5 What happens inside our bodies is reflected on the outside and hormonal disbalances are one of the most prominent outbreaks that we can see on the skin. Our hormones keep changing and lose their balance due to age, and other factors that cause problems on the outside and one such problem is hormonal acne.

Some people experience them during their periods, or pregnancy because those are the times when your body goes through major hormonal changes and hence the acne starts showing up. But how to get rid of this acne? Is there a permanent solution?

While we can't say if these solutions are permanent, Paridhi Goel, Founder of Love Earth, Herbal and Organic Skin Care Brand shares definitely worth a try tip to help you reduce acne formation by manifolds.

*Start with washing your face multiple times because the dirt particles sitting on your face lead to hormonal acne. But if the outer layer of your skin is clean, the chances of getting acne reduces. Use a very mild face wash, and wash it at least 2-3 times a day. Keeping your face clean and dirt-free will really help in reducing dirt settling on the skin, clogging the pores, and leading to acne formation.

*Stay hydrated at all times. Drink as much water as prescribed so that your skin is hydrated as well. Also include green tea in your daily routine because it works internally and decreases acne formation on your face. It is a magic potion that works beautifully on the inside.

*Start using Fuller's Earth

