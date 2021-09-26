Hosted travel is key across generations and demographic groups

New Delhi, Sep 26 Unique and more flexible stays are increasingly sought after, hosted travel sees a boost across demographics the rise of millennial and senior hosts and sustainable and restorative travel emerge as key travel trends in India as per Airbnb. In celebration of World tourism Day, the travel platform rounds up what Indian travellers are seeking the most.

As Ind continue to enjoy travel to domestic destinations, more people are exploring newer destinations adjacent to metros, in the hills, and in off the beaten path destinations that offer local experiences. Searches for international locales are also rising as more places start to lift restrictions.

Homestay hosts have benefited from renting their spaces, with both millennials and senior hosts looking forward to high earnings and growth. Planning trips around unique places to stay like treehouses to castles got a whole lot easier with the global release of Flexible Destinations. This feature joins a suite of new flexible product innovations designed to completely transform the browsing and booking experience.

Clicking on 'I'm Flexible' will reveal unique listing categories from houseboats to domes to A-frames and even private islands with the nearest to the guest's location at the top of the list. Guests can also see the search results displayed on a map, and simply enter the dates they want to travel or search with flexible dates

