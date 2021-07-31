How co-working spaces create a community of their own

New Delhi, July 31 The ongoing flexibility in working systems is paving the way for an increased demand in new trends such as co-working spaces. Co-working spaces were strategically designed to offer collaboration and networking benefits within furnished and equipped workspaces on a rental basis and the market dramatically expanded in recent years.

The term co-working refers to the practice of working at a close end with each other in an environment that is flexible and involves a shared office environment. The key objective behind setting up this workspace idea was to encourage collaboration, creativity, idea sharing, mentoring, networking, socializing, and generating new business opportunities. The coworking spaces were initially aimed at inviting start-up companies and freelancers who prefer high-end working infrastructure, points out Nakul Mathur, Managing Director of Avanta India.

A recent study by Gartner emphasizes that by 2022, 60 per cent of hybrid wellness-equipped Smart Offices will be a priority of employers over a remote office. An undenying advantage that coworking spaces provide is the networking support that adds development ideas to businesses while creating synergies in a creative work environment.

"Many reports have suggested an empirical illustration of how coworking spaces can stimulate the soft aspect of entrepreneurship

