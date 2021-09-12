I am a No. 1 cook, says The great Khali
September 12, 2021
New Delhi, Sep 12 As part of a 360 campaign, KFC India which recently brought back The Double Down Burger in a limited edition, has partnered with The Great Khali, to give burger fans a nudge in the right direction.
The unique, one-a-kind-burger, is a cult-favourite being all chicken and no bun
