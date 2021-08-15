I-Day: PM Modi continues with flamboyant 'pagadi' tradition, sports Kolhapuri Pheta style safa with long trail

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued with his tradition of wearing a colourful safa (headgear) during his Independence Day address to the nation at the Red Fort in the national capital.

The eye-catching choice of the PM's headgear, ranging from bright Jamnagar Pagdi, a bandhani turban from Kutch to a Rajasthani safa, is something that has become a topic of discussion in the past.

This year he opted to sport what looks like a Kolhapuri Pheta style turban with a long trail that extended till his ankle as he addressed the nation on the country's 75th Independence Day. He paired the safa with a pastel powder blue half-sleeve kurta, which is widely now known as the 'Modi kurta' and a stole.

In 2014 in first Independence Day speech he wore a red Jodhpuri bandhej turban with a green trail.

The next year it was a yellow safa, while in 2016 it was a tie and dye turban with a pinkish hue.

In 2017 the PM donned a red and yellow turban, the next year he sported the saffron and red colours.

In 2019, Modi chose a predominately yellow-coloured twisted headgear. It had a dash of green and red along with a long trail that extended till his ankle. He kept the outfit simple as he donned plain white half-sleeved kurta paired with his signature taut churidar.

Last year, he opted for a predominant mix of orange and yellow coloured headgear and keeping in view of the situation created by COVID-19, he added a scarf, like a mask in white colour having orange borders.

Every year, the Prime Minister adds a dash of colour with a unique turban for Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations, while making sure to try on the traditional headgears of different states- representing the diversity of India.

( With inputs from ANI )

