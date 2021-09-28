Indians love long weekends

New Delhi, Sep 28 As the population across the world continues to get jabbed, travellers have begun boarding flights and checking into hotels among a lot more movement. Commemorating World Tourism Day 2021, OYO released interesting insights on global consumer travel and booking trends in its Unlocking Travel Report 2021. As several countries open up their borders to welcome travellers once again, the companys analysis captures top global travel trends and the most sought-after leisure destinations around the world.

Strong signs of wanderlust around the world: Long weekends, short breaks, local experiences

According to its data on travel preferences across different geographies, in the UK, there's a high preference for travel over short weekend breaks, followed by school holidays and business trips. Americans, on the other hand, choose to explore local destinations and new experiences, followed by solo travel. It is also observed that in the USA, hygiene and cleanliness are a top priority for travellers.

When it comes to Southeast Asia, with lockdowns partly relaxing in Indonesia, there's a jump in SME and essential travel across business cities such as Jakarta, Bandung, among others. In Malaysia, the company has observed a surge in searches for local tourist destinations such as Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. As the lockdown continues in Malaysia, the rise in searches indicates people's aspiration to travel once the country opens up for tourists.

In India, Goa, followed by Jaipur and Manali are set to become India's top leisure destinations for the upcoming holiday season. The booking data shows a clear inclination towards hill stations, followed by heritage cities and beach destinations.

Ind love their long weekends!

In India, Goa, Jaipur, followed by the hill stations of Manali, Ooty and Mysore are top-ranked leisure destinations among travellers. According to OYO's consumer survey, 37 percent of travellers have a preference for mountains, 33 percent for beaches in India. The remaining 14 percent prefer visiting motorable places

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor