India's first digital education platform in the design space

New Delhi, Sep 7 A first of its kind holistic e-learning platform focused solely on the different verticals of Design, is here to make premium design education accessible for all. The Designer's Class, covers the varied verticals of design ranging from fashion, interior design, photography, makeup, UI/UX, fashion and fine jewellery and a lot more.

The platform is conceptualised to be consumed by anyone and everyone starting from school children in the 6th grade, young adults working or studying in design-based industries, homemakers who are passionate about learning design even design entrepreneurs. Learners will be awarded certifications post completion of assessments. The Designer's Class, aims to close the gap in design-led education across tier- 2,3,4 and 5 cities will be successfully closed as the same opportunities as the urban Ind will be accessible by those with an aptitude for a career in fashion and design.

State of the art technology, globally renowned designer's as faculty, the backing and support from industry figureheads, hands-on teaching and training methodology, Student Centric Programs

