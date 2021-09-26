India's participation in Tashkent International Film Festival 2021

New Delhi, Sep 26 Multiple stars from the Hindi film industry have confirmed their participation at the 13th Tashkent International Film Festival which is being held under the aegis of the President of Uzbekistan from September 28 to October 3, 2021.The participation of Indian movies and stars has been facilitated by fashion designer and Cultural and Tourism Ambassador for Uzbekistan in India, Ritu Beri.

The theme of this edition of the festival is "For Peace, Enlightenment and Progress" which will see participation from 15 countries which include countries like Italy, Russia, Egypt, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Israel, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, Tajikistan and Turkey, among others.

The participating countries will be on stage for the glamorous opening ceremony and the country will present its culture and cinematography. "Days of Indian Cinema" will be from September 28-29.

Multiple Hollywood Film Stars Steven Sigal, Timur Bikmambetov, Rob Minkoff, Gerard Depardie and others. From India Bollywood stars like Gulshan Grover, Richa Chadha, Boman Irani, Dino Moreau, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, and others. Further, there shall be a performance by Celebrity singer Jasbir Jassi, on September 29 at Alisher Navoi Cinema Palace. Besides, the festival will have music, national dances, and songs from other participating countries.

According to Ritu Beri, "This festival gives a unique opportunity for the Indian film industry to leave its mark on an international platform. This is an endeavour to deepen the historic connections between India and Uzbekistan and take the close cultural similarities of architecture, dance, music, art, trade, and cinema to new heights."

There will be a screening of several Indian films which include films like Mumbai Saga directed by Sanjay Gupta and Ludo by Anurag Basu at the Film festival.

