Instagram and FB announce Creator Day India

New Delhi, Sep 22 Social media platforms Instagram and Facebook announced their 2021 edition of Creator Day, scheduled to take place on September 30, 2021. The day-long virtual event will provide thousands of aspiring and emerging creators an opportunity to learn, earn and grow their communities on Instagram and Facebook.

The initial lineup of talent and programming for creator day is designed to help creators build their careers and personal brand, support their well-being, and be inspired from creators who've monetized well. Creators, Ruhee Dosani and Niharika NM will host the day. Mr Faisu, Kusha Kapila, Awez Darbar, Dolly Singh, Ashish Chanchlani, Sakshi Sindwani, Saurabh Ghadge and more are among the confirmed speakers, with additional expected appearances by some of India's most influential and up-and-coming creators.

The day will consist of sessions on 'You went viral, now what?', 'Reels editing masterclass', 'Brand ban gaya friend', 'Algorithm mythbusting', 'Talk money: Get that coin on FB & Instagram', among others. Some creators will launch their AR effects, and some such as Juhi Godambe will speak about her recently released brand. The day will also include new updates from Instagram and Facebook, as well as industry experts from top agencies and creator-driven companies.

There are other surprises too, including a conversation with rapper and singer Badshah, performance by online sensation Anumita Nadesan, a dance performance by @jodianoorabh and a make-up class by Shantanu Dhope.

Sessions from the day begin at 10 a.m. and can partly be viewed by signing up on the event microsite. Content from the second half of the day, including the afterparty, can be viewed on the respective speaker's Instagram accounts.

The full lineup of what to expect can be viewed on the event microsite and updates from the event can be followed using #CreatorDayIndia .

