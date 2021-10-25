Is pregnancy related low back pain sciatica?

New Delhi, Oct 25 Low back pain effects approximately 50 to 80 per cent of pregnant women. There are numerous etiologies for pregnancy-related back pain, such as mechanical effects of gravid uterus, positional stressors, and hormonal effects resulting in pain at pubic symphysis and sacroiliac joint.

Lumbar radiculopathy or true sciatica is rare and accounts only for 1 per cent of low back pain in pregnancy.

What is sciatica?

Sciatica is also known as lumbo-sacral radicular syndrome defined as a radiating pain along the course of the sciatic nerve. The pain travels from the lower back, buttocks, posterior of the thigh, leg and the foot. It can be a deep, dull pain or a shooting, sharp pain. Sciatic pain can range from mild to severe. It often resolves with treatment.

Causes of sciatica during pregnancy

Sciatic pain is typically caused by lumbar spine problems, such as:

A bulging or herniated disc

Spinal narrowing or stenosis,

Osteoarthritis or degenerative disc disease

Spondylolisthesis

These situations can put pressure on the sciatic nerve, causing symptoms. Sciatica due to a herniated disc during pregnancy isn't common. But, sciatic-like symptoms are common with low back pain in pregnancy.

Sciatic like symptoms can also be caused by

* Muscle tension and unstable joints

* Pelvic bone pain

* Sacroiliac

