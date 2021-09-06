JCB Prize for Literature announces longlist for 2021, dominated by debut novels

New Delhi, Sep 6 Featuring six novels by debutant authors Rijula Das, Krupa Ge, Daribha Lyndem, Shabir Ahmed Mir, Lindsay Pereira and Keerthik Sasidharan, the longlist of 2021 JCB Prize for Literature, which is one of Indian writing's coveted awards, was announced on Monday.

The 2021 longlist includes: 'A Death in Sonagachhi' by Rijula Das; 'What We Know About Her by Krupa Ge'; 'Name Place Animal Thing' by Daribha Lyndem; 'The Plague Upon Us' by Shabir Ahmed Mir; 'Gods and Ends' by Lindsay Pereira; 'The Dharma Forest' by Keerthik Sasidharan; and 'Asoca' by Irwin Allan Sealy.

The Prize was set up in 2018 to enhance the prestige of literary achievement in India and create greater visibility for contemporary Indian writing. According to the statement, this year the longlist was chosen from a wide range of submissions by writers from 16 states writing in multiple languages published between August 1, 2020 and July 31, 2021.

Three Malayalam translations also feature on the list this year. These are: 'Anti-Clock' by V.J. James, translated from Malayalam by Ministhy S.; 'Delhi: A Soliloquy' by M. Mukundan, translated from Malayalam by Fathima E.V. and Nandakumar K.; and 'The Man Who Learnt to Fly but Could Not Land' by Thachom Poyil Rajeevan, translated from Malayalam by P.J. Mathew.

As a reflection of the times, all novels prominently feature themes of self-reflection, duality and morality, says the JCB Literature Foundation.

The list of ten novels was selected by a panel of five judges: Sara Rai

