Jewels of France's Queen Marie-Antoinette head to auction
By IANS | Published: September 9, 2021 01:42 PM2021-09-09T13:42:03+5:302021-09-09T14:05:22+5:30
New Delhi, Sep 9 A set of 112 diamonds, originally belonging to Queen Marie-Antoinette of France Disclaimer: This ...
Next
New Delhi, Sep 9 A set of 112 diamonds, originally belonging to Queen Marie-Antoinette of France
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app