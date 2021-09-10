Jitish Kallat curates global drawing project prompted by a Darwinian sketch

New Delhi, Sep 10 Drawing from the Charles Darwins 1837 sketch titled 'Tree of Life' in which he scribbled down a framework for his speculations in one of his early ‘transmutation notebooks, a drawing project featuring 60 artists from 29 countries has been curated by Indian artist and curator Jitish Kallat. It opens Saturday.

Darwin's intuitive drawing of an evolutionary tree is headlined by the words "I think" and is a precursor to his radical theory of evolution, common descent, differential survival and natural selection.

For the project, Kallat invites artists and audiences to consider if Darwin first wrote the words "I think" and then - when words could not capture his emergent thoughts - proceeded to draw, or if the drawing preceded the words.

As Kallat says: "The Darwinian sketch points to the core of the ruminative process - of discovery, observation and creativity - where ideas produce images and images in turn procreate ideas. This drawing is presented as the inaugural ‘prompt' to think about the very process of drawing, as well as placing the question of ‘evolution'

