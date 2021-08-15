Keep your teen from smoking

New Delhi, Aug 15 Smoking is a habit that is detrimental for people across all ages. For kids, it starts as fun, becomes a habit and later an addiction. There are various trigger points like peer pressure which relate smoking to maturity and independence or just the urge to try out new things in life.

To prevent your kids from getting into this lifetime addiction, here's what can help:

Discussion is key: Discuss with your children about smoking in a friendly way. Ask them how much they know about smoking and make them aware that smoking is harmful to them. Some parents ignore talking about this topic due to their own inhibitions, but it is always advised to have a healthy discussion to know their viewpoint on smoking.

Importance of saying No: When children are entering their teens, peer pressure is the maximum and most of them succumb to this. You must sit with them and encourage them to say no whenever they are asked for a smoke. In fact, as a parent you should practice with them saying "Sorry, I don't smoke".

Stress on the health issues: A lot of children think vaping

