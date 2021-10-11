Keeping it smart and stylish

New Delhi, Oct 11 We might not be done with the pandemic as yet, but things are looking better and brighter. And, with the festive season setting-in, it's time for all things new. Japanese brand, Onitsuka Tiger, recently opened a new store at DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj. Known for their super cool and comfortable shoes, the new store is a treat for the sneaker obsessed. Actress Kriti Kharbanda attended the opening event, dressed in a black sweater dress and the newly launched P-Trainer Prizm shoes. life spoke to the actress about her style game, inspiration and everything in between.

Q: How do you define your style?

A: My style has evolved over the years. Earlier, it was about making a statement, irrespective of my comfort. Now, I've become a little kinder towards myself and don't opt for what's trending.

Q: Where do you look for inspiration?

A: I'd like to believe that I am my own inspiration. It makes me want to get better at what I do.

Q: Who is your style icon and why?

A: Deepika Padukone and Julia Roberts. They both are confident, can carry off anything and have such an endearing smile.

Q: What has the pandemic taught you?

A: My biggest learning is to live in the moment. I was someone who would always plan and think about what's next but now it's all about taking it one day at a time.

Q: A piece of advice for young women?

A: Don't compare yourself to others. Social media makes everything look perfect but it's not. You are your own kind of special.

Q: What does being beautiful mean to you?

A: Healthy is beautiful. The pandemic has been tough on everyone, and now, more than ever it's extremely important to take care of ourselves mentally and physically, and be grateful for all that we have.

Q: Your top five fashion essentials?

A: A black tank, a pair of denims, my tan watch, comfy wedges and statement sneakers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor