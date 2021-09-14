Kit Harington, Rose Leslie arrive in style for Met Gala 2021

Actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie turned heads at the Met Gala 2021 with tributes to the 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' theme.

The 34-year-old actor looked dapper in a custom Saint Laurent suit, while his wife was a vision to behold on the evening as she wore a canary yellow tulle gown by Oscar de la Renta, reported Us Weekly.

"We were wanting to go for art deco but with a modern concept, but we wanted to end with old Hollywood glamour," Leslie explained to Keke Palmer of their ensembles.

"We wanted to showcase the decadence and the luxury of it all," she added.

The couple were "nervous," she told the True Jackson, VP alum. "We're buzzing. It's amazing, the energy from the crowd outside. It's sensational. We feel very blessed to be here tonight."

The 'Game of Thrones' actors began dating in 2012, and they got engaged five years later. The couple wed in June 2018 in Scotland with news breaking in September 2020 that Leslie was pregnant with their first child.

Meanwhile, the Met Gala is finally back after being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year it was pushed to September from its traditional slot in May.

( With inputs from ANI )

