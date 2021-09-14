Kristen Stewart serves up retro vibes through edgy look at Met Gala 2021

Actor Kristen Stewart, who has been in the limelight for her upcoming movie 'Spencer', made a fashionable appearance at the 2021 Met Gala, rocking an edgy and stylish outfit.

The actor graced the Met red carpet in a pink Chanel jacket and white pants that were everything fans hoped for and more. At the top of the collared coat was a small black ribbon, which was delicately tied at her neck.

She complimented the look by pulling her hair up into a high ponytail and curling her bangs forward.

Hairdresser Adir Abergel wrote on Instagram that he took inspiration from the '50s pinup girls, writing, "I loved creating this moment for this year theme at the Met Gala called AMERICANA; A LEXICON Of FASHION. Kristen is my muse forever!"

For makeup, the 'Twilight' star wore a dramatic smoky eye with dreamy lashes and a nude lipstick.

Kristen's pink and white ensemble comes from Chanel's spring 2021 haute couture collection. The Twilight star frequently wears clothing from the Paris atelier, though she's also a fan of Nicolas Ghesquiere's Balenciaga, reported E! News.

The 31-year-old actor has been making quite the stylish splash in recent weeks, hitting the Venice Film Festival in one fashion-forward look after the next.

Her prim and proper appearances continue to drum up excitement for the upcoming film 'Spencer', in which Kristen portrays the late Princess Diana.

In the trailer for the drama, Kristen speaks with the same accent as Prince William and Prince Harry's mother, who died in a car accident in 1997.

Late Princess Diana attended the Met Gala for the first and only time in 1996. She wore a pearl choker and navy blue slip dress by John Galliano.

( With inputs from ANI )

