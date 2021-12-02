Lokmat Digital Influencer Awards 2021: Sanjeev Kapoor bags Best Food Influencer Award

The prestigious Lokmat Digital Influencers Award is being held today at Sahara Star in Mumbai. The event recognises the best influencer in providing knowledge and information while entertaining millions of people through social media.

Sanjeev Kapoor who is a famous Indian celebrity chef, entrepreneur and television personality has won the Best food influencer award. Kapoor is known for hgis famous TV show Khana Khazana, which was the longest running show of its kind in Asia which was broadcast in 120 countries and in 2010 had more than 500 million viewers

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor is the most celebrated face of Indian cuisine. His recipe portal www.sanjeevkapoor.com is a complete cookery manual with a compendium of more than 10,000 tried & tested recipes, videos, articles, tips & trivia and a wealth of information on the art and craft of cooking in both English and Hindi.