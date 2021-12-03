Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Tulika Kedia wins Lokmat Most Stylish Iconic Educationist Award

The fifth edition of Lokmat Media’s ‘Lokmat Most Stylish Awards’ was held at Sahara Star in Mumbai. At the same event, Tulika Kedia won Lokmat Most Stylish Iconic Educationist Award. The trophy was accepted by Ms. Ritu Sharma, Principal DPS Kamptee Road Nagpur. Tulika is an art patron, an art gallerist and a wildlife conservationist. She first set up DPS Kamptee, where they had a number of art projects and workshops. Delhi Public School (DPS) – Kamptee Road has steadily emerged as an iconic educational institution.

Under the leadership of the school’s President Tulika Kedia, the institution has witnessed remarkable progress since the introduction of a series of holistic development initiatives that include graded life skills curriculum, leadership programmes for students that have also enriched the school’s culture, environment conservation programs, and dedicated sessions for performing and visual arts that have given an impetus to their students’ ability to express and become socially more aware.