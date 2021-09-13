Look for these while buying a phone for elderly

New Delhi, Sep 13 It's a priority now more than ever that we all stay connected. Specifically, societies need to ensure that older individuals aren't isolated and that technology assists them with staying in contact with family members and companions. Smartphones can be overwhelming, even intimidating at times. Add to that the fact that many older people start to have vision issues, and the small fonts and icons become hard to use typing on a touchscreen can be hard enough even with clear vision.

Some seniors these days are technically knowledgeable. Since seniors are more comfortable with innovation, doesn't mean they should agree to muddled gadgets that add pressure to their lives. That is the reason we think picking a simple-to-use cell phone is required. MP Deepu, Co-Founder, Senior World, shares all you need to know about what makes a cell phone accessible for seniors?

Many seniors develop special needs as they age and reports have suggested seniors adopting a reclusive lifestyle due to such changes in their overall well-being. Cell phones these days have become more and more complicated with each gen of smartphones being manufactured at a war scale each year. Seniors on the other hand need simplicity, familiarity, as well as customisations to some degree to fit their needs like eyesight, hearing, trembling hands, need for emergency help in situations, hassle-free charging ports etc.

MP Deepu, Co-Founder, Senior World, shares some key features one should look for while buying a phone for parents or any elderly member in the family:

Effortless Charging:

Most seniors struggle with thin cables and small sockets and land up practising threading a needle every time they have to charge their phones. A cradle charger makes it convenient to charge the phone without any fuss.

Quick & Easy Support in case of Emergencies:

When it comes to seniors one should always make sure the emergency response is quick and is easy to use for seniors. Selected Research Publication studies revealed that the prevalence of fall ranges from 26 per cent to 37 per cent across various regions, fall injuries are associated with poor vision, vertigo, imbalance, fear of falling, history of fall, presence of osteoarthritis, visual impairment, hearing impairment, and depression. This makes it all the more important to have a device with SOS features that can be easily accessible by seniors unlike other phones where the SOS button is deeply embedded in menus and hard to find.

Good Quality Audio:

With age comes difficulty in hearing and this leads to many seniors shunning technology or phone usage completely. Ideally, a phone which is selected for seniors should be compatible with hearing aids as well as assistive devices to help them hear better or have additional sound amplification to assist them in seniors' age-related issues. Both incoming calls

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor