Love at First Sight? Why it happens, here's what experts have to say

Love at first sight has become an increasingly difficult concept to believe in today’s world, as dating has evolved.You too must have fallen in love with someone at first sight. You must have seen one or the other person, whose words, whose actions, whose rewards you will start liking from the first time you meet him. Then looking at that person it seems as if you have known each other for years. This is called love at first sight. Today let us have a look at the scientific reason behind why any human being falls in love at first sight. You will be surprised to know that there are emotional reasons behind this as well as scientific reason.

Scientists have done a study on this (Study On Love at First Sight). In this study many people were asked to go on a blind date. Scientists have tried to find out how chemistry develops between some people only after the first meeting. A study of these symptoms was performed, which first appeared in people's chemistry. This led to very interesting revelations. Research has shown that this is a psychological process. This process begins with physical symptoms. An important feature of this is that the beats of two people start moving in the same tune. The research involved 142 people. These 18 to 38 year olds were sent on a blind date together. The dating cabin was fitted with eye-tracking glasses, heart rate monitors and sweat detectors. Out of these, 17 couples came forward who felt love at first sight. The couple's heart was beating in unison. Scientists called it physiological synchrony. Explain that in this you behave as if you were in a coma. You have no idea what you are doing. When one loves at first sight, there is light sweating in the palms. The report of this study was published in the journal Nature Human Behaviur.