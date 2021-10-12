'Love Your Eyes' now, more than ever!

New Delhi, Oct 12 In todays stressful life, we fail to prioritise our eye health. Our eyesight is affected due to various reasons such as constant exposure to digital screens, work pressure and unhealthy eating habits.

According to a research study published in the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology, eye care centres in India reported a 96.5 percent to 98.7 percent decrease in patients visiting clinics for their routine care and follow-ups, including eye injections and retinal laser procedures as of May 2021, as compared to the previous year. Several patients sought help at advanced stages, at which point they were unresponsive to treatment. Despite the ongoing vaccination drive, people continue to remain hesitant to seek diagnosis or treatment at clinics.

"Dr Mahipal S Sachdev, Chairman – Centre for Sight Group of Hospitals said, "In India, there are still a million individuals who are blind from cataracts, even though they could have their vision restored. In contrast, there are people aged 40 years or older who are afflicted with glaucoma who will become permanently blind without appropriate therapy. Another worrisome disease that is affecting the millennials today is Diabetic Macular Edema

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor