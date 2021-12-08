Manish Malhotra creates The Abaya Saree for Etihad Airways
By IANS | Published: December 8, 2021 01:27 PM2021-12-08T13:27:16+5:302021-12-08T13:35:29+5:30
New Delhi, Dec 8 In the finale of its UAE 50th anniversary celebrations, Etihad Airways, the national airline ...
New Delhi, Dec 8 In the finale of its UAE 50th anniversary celebrations, Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app