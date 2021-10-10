Mental health care a reality for all

New Delhi, Oct 10 Mental and emotional health problems have reached pandemic levels. Today, perhaps 75 per cent of Ind are suffering from stress, anxiety and depression. India has the highest rate of suicide per million population. Student suicide is on the rise. Verbal and physical domestic abuse of women continue unabated. The long school closure has created severe emotional distress and learning loss among children. Our youth population, which is supposed to give us a huge demographic dividend, is the most affected. It is now medically established that Mental Health problems give rise serious physical health issues like cardio-vascular diseases and diabetes in addition to neurological problems.

Relationship issues arising from poor emotional health is reflecting in rising divorce rates. Rage and anger related issues result in serious crime like murder and rape. On the other hand, India has one of the lowest number of psychologists and psychiatrists per million population. Sadly enough excepting a few lone voices, this pandemic is totally out of both public and state consciousness.

Collectively, we feel mental health should be a priority for stakeholders across the spectrum, below are a few ideas to turn the tide:

Role of the state

The government has a huge role to play in providing mental health care support. First, it must significantly increase the capacity of high quality psychology and psychiatry education. If there can be an IIT or IIM in every state, why can't there be a NIMHANS

