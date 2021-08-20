Mumbai through the eyes of artist Apurba Nandi
By IANS | Published: August 20, 2021 01:15 PM2021-08-20T13:15:03+5:302021-08-20T13:30:27+5:30
New Delhi, Aug 20 'A Parade of Uncertain Destinations', a solo art show by a Mumbai-based artist Apurba Nandi, showcases through paintings the artist's observations of people navigating through the city of Mumbai.
On view till September 11, the show is presented by Delhi-based Palette Art Gallery and is both physical as well as virtual on the gallery's website.
According to the artist, he, "was intrigued by this landscape when
