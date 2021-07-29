My relationship with food has evolved over time: Bhumi Pednekar

Mumbai, July 29 From gaining 12 kgs for her debut film 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' to losing all the extra pounds for her next film 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' and changing her shape with her each film, actress Bhumi Pednekar is on a long journey with food and healthy diet.

As the actress recently tried her hand at cooking pasta for a digital food show, Bhumi opens up on her best food destination, memories and why her relationship with food is a crucial part of who she is.

Bhumi will appear in the finale episode of 'You Got Chef'd - Season 3' that releases on Gobble, the lifestyle channel of Pocket Aces, as well as on YouTube.

Sharing her cooking experience Bhumi told : "Well it was a virtual episode in which I cooked with Chef Ranveer Brar and I must say that even though I thought cooking is such a tough task, if you are guided right, it actually is not! I am not a cook at all, I am a super foodie! But when I started cooking the pasta, of course, the chef guided me, but I ended up making a portion of good pasta.

"I think I am not as bad a cook as I assumed I am. We cooked pasta as the theme of the episode was Italian food memory, it was delicious. Can I say this, that combination of few things could never go wrong, and our pasta was one of such things. We cooked a portion of pasta in butter, garlic, mushroom and asparagus sauce...it was mouthwatering! I must say that pasta is one of the versatile dishes, with so many easy tasty combinations that if you learn to cook one of them, trust me, you could impress all your friends and family with one meal of pasta! I was so excited when eventually I made it..yessss!!

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor