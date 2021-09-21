Myth or Fact: Exercise must be avoided after a heart attack

New Delhi, Sep 21 A very common tip to improve heart health is to exercise regularly. But what form of exercise is best for the heart and how much exercise is too much? There have been several myths about the impact of exercise on the heart, while some sound reasonable, there are many that are inaccurate. One such myth is that one should avoid exercising after a heart attack.

Avoiding exercise for the first few weeks after a heart attack may be advised. However, studies show that supervised exercise helps in improving the outcome for all patients. It is important to note that after a heart attack, one should begin a regular activity program to reduce the chance of additional heart problems. Most patients are provided with a prescription for cardiac rehabilitation which entails an exercise program, diet instruction, educational classes on lifestyle changes and emotional support through a peer support group.

While everyone recovers at a different pace, here are a few guidelines that one may follow to get started:

* Consult your doctor before starting exercise. Based on your heart disease, condition, heart function

