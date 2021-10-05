Navratri 2021:Check out how to do Kalash Sthapna vidhi

Navratra begins with Ashwin Shuddha Pratipada. This year Navratri is starting on 7th October. There is a tradition of performing Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana (sacred pot) in many houses on the occasion of Navratri. Many women want to perfrom Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana (sacred pot), but do not know the actual method. Let's learn about the ritual of Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana (sacred pot)!

Ghatsthapana or Kalash Sthapana (sacred pot ritual):

If you want perform Kalash sthapna at your home then you should wake up early in the morning and make sure you wear brand new clothes to perform the ritual. The place where you want to keep the Kalash should be cleaned properly. First you have to buy a clay pot and then spread a layer of soil on it and then spread the grain seeds (rice). After that you will have to add second layer of soil and sprinkle some water to set it.

When you are done with the soil part then you have to raksha(sacred thread)on the neck of the Kalash and fill it up with holy water. Put supari, scent, akshat, durva grass and coins into the water. At the edge of the kalash, put five mango leaves on it and then cover it with a lid. In addition you will have to wrap a coconut inside a red cloth and tie it with sacred thread. Keep it on the top of the Kalash. You are done with your Kalash Sthapna Perform prayers and request Goddess Durga to accept it and reside into the Kalash for nine days of Navratri.

Puja Vidhi for Kalash Sthapana 2021:

For doing puja you must lights diyas, dhoop to the Kalash. Offer flowers, garlands, scent, fruits and sweets to the Kalash and conclude the first step of the puja. Now, recite Durga Puja Mantras and do Maa Durga Aarti.