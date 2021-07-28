Neha Dhupia's advice for moms-to-be
New Delhi, July 28 Bollywod actress and Roadies gang leader Neha Dhupia, who is pregnant with her second child, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her fitness regime through the pregnancy. She also wrote a note for fellow moms-to-be inspiring them to stay fit.
Neha shared a video of her practicing yoga and revealed that she has been doing all the exercises before conceiving.
She wrote: "They say that everything that you have been practising before your pregnancy is something you should continue with, for the 9 months too. Yoga and meditation is a form of exercise I have been doing for almost 20 years. Of course the body responds very differently now, but staying fit and active is something I would advocate all through. The asanas are very different when you are practising pre-natal yoga and must be done under guidance."
Earlier, Neha's husband Angad Bedi had shared a story on Instagram in which Neha was seen stretching at the gym under her trainer's guidance.
