Nothing broke me, says Kailash Kher on struggle days

New Delhi, Sep 3 Popular Indian singer Kailash Kher and Padma Shri recipient says that whenever life tested him through hardships, the quality of his character and work only became stronger. He also believes that film music and non-film music are getting parallel mileage in the market, both commercially and creatively.

Kher has recently launched a song as a musical tribute to the Olympic Champions who have won and made India proud. "Yeh Hai Badalta Bharat, Naye Hauslon Ka Naya Bharat" is an initiative by him and BL Agro to endorse the principle of hard work, fitness and nutrition and the attitude of never giving up, which reflects in the champions of India and her countrymen.

Kher speaks to life:

Q: Your early days were full of struggles. You even said that you faced so many rejections that you wanted to end your life. What kept you going during that time?

A: I have seen a very tough childhood. I have been humiliated enough, I have gone through so many rejections, denials, but that didn't stop my spirit of moving ahead and doing whatever was to be done to achieve my goals. Nothing broke me. In fact, every difficult situation made me stronger than before. Also, whenever I faced any kind of trouble, in my course, I always remember God, my parents, my character, my lifestyle. Troubles have made me who I am and the quality inside me shines even more.

Q: Do you find the music industry acceptable enough of new talent? What is your opinion on the nepotism debate?

A: In any industry and field, competitions of differing degrees and forms happen. Some of them are unprecedented, unimaginable, unpredictable. Nepotism is one of them, but I believe it's a small thing. In my eyes, nepotism is not a very big problem. The big problem is where there is a bad product but good marketing. Then the game changes. We need more judges of quality.

Q: As a singer, what are some major changes you see in the industry now?

A: As a singer, the music industry is changing for good. Nowadays, independent music is taking a front seat again, and sub-standard, low-quality products are decreasing. Quality stuff is coming up. Film music and non-film music are getting parallel mileage in the market commercially and creatively. The second and most beautiful thing is, streaming sites for music should come out of India as well, for instance, Dumroo. Homegrown apps and platforms for diverse Indian music is a welcome change which we are finally getting to see.

Q: Many artistes nowadays are actively speaking against and also in favour of social and political events. Do you think an artiste should only stick to his/her art or speak out their inner opinions?

A: Whether there are artists, or defence personnel, or scientists or professionals on public posts, everyone is Indian. And everyone has the first right on Indian issues. To speak is good, but when to speak and how much to speak a person should balance it out in her/his heart. There is a thin line between speaking and barking. Everyone should take care of it, despite their identity. Everyone can criticise, but the issue won't resolve itself with only criticisms. Reason should be met with reason. If we have curiosity on a subject, it's important to be well-informed and knowledgeable on it. Read good things. Even if you want to get influenced, get influenced by the well-wishers of India.

Q: You recently sung an anthem for BL Agro's Nourish 'Yeh Hai Badalta Bharat'. How was the journey of singing and creating it?

A: The campaign was historic, just like how India is creating history on the world stage and is emerging as a superpower. People who worship music are the nearest to God. God resides in rhythm. Worshippers and practitioners of music should create keeping in mind that they're creating history. These days, people's conscience is waking up and there are more honest people coming from everywhere in the country. This is 'Badalta Bharat'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor