Nykaa acquires home-grown skincare brand
By IANS | Published: October 23, 2021 11:48 AM2021-10-23T11:48:07+5:302021-10-23T12:00:38+5:30
New Delhi, Oct 23 Nykaa, one of India's leading beauty and fashion e-commerce platforms, today announced the acquisition ...
New Delhi, Oct 23 Nykaa, one of India's leading beauty and fashion e-commerce platforms, today announced the acquisition of the Indian skincare brand Dot & Key. This is the first D2C
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app