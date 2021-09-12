OOKIOH's making waves in the swimwear segment

New Delhi, Sep 12 As a 90s teen growing up in Rourkela, Vivek Agarwal was fascinated by one of the first International brands that came to India-United Colors of Benetton. UCB's photography, shot by Olivero Toscani, had a lasting impact on him, and he was enamoured by 90s supermodels such as Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, and Christy Turlington. Agarwal went on to conceive a brand, OOKIOH, which is all about travelling, female beauty, and living in the moment.

OOKIOH is a swimwear brand by Agarwal which translates to "the floating world". While conceptualizing the brand's design ethos, Vivek saw a gap in the market while there were stylish and sustainable swimwear brands out there, they were either overpriced, too racy, or too serious. He decided to incorporate all the various aspects of OOKIOH from design to photography.

The brand sources from an Italian mill and the fabrics are made from 100 per cent regenerated materials which take ocean wastes

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor