Perfumes for every occasion
By IANS | Published: November 19, 2021 11:45 AM2021-11-19T11:45:06+5:302021-11-19T11:55:29+5:30
New Delhi, Nov 19 A perfume can go along way in making an impression. Indian artisanal perfume house, ISAK features a wide range of perfumery options for various occasions.
The boutique fragrance house by Vidushi Vijayvergiya, branched from a 160-year-old family-owned Perfumery by her great-great-grandfather Shri Chhunnamal in Lucknow, India.
The perfumes feature special renditions for the Bride & Groom or you can even make your own perfumery kit.
Make you own Perfumery kit
The brand creates a lab in a box where you can make your own perfume. It gives you all the tools you need for a hands-on experience with ingredients to explore the basics of perfumery. The kit includes everything you need to create your own custom perfume. There are 12 ready-to-use ingredients/bases, as well as an Workbook. Step-by-step instructions lead you through the procedure.
All you need is a little imagination and a good sense of smell to create your very own personal perfume kit.
Discovery Pack for Travel
