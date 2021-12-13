Qmin opens 11 new outlets across Bengaluru

New Delhi, Dec 13 Qmin, culinary and food delivery platform, has announced the inauguration of 11 new locations around Bengaluru. Qmin's presence is growing in both virtual and real mediums.

"We are pleased to offer the new Qmin stores to the garden city of Bengaluru," stated Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL. Qmin's expansion is in line with the company's plan to diversify its Food and Beverage portfolio across several market categories. The new locations will also expand the brand's reach and appeal to a broader demographic."

It will offer a variety of bakery and confectionary products, as well as a large assortment of teas and coffees, and is strategically positioned in residential and commercial regions, including at Bengaluru's airport. These lively outlets with free Wi-Fi provide everything from cute outdoor settings to intimate nooks, making them ideal for a short meeting or catch-up. Guests can grab small eats on the go or grab a fast snack from a range of cookies, croissants, pretzels, samosas, and pizzas.

