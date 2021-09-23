Quick detox recipes

New Delhi, Sep 23 The purpose of a detox plan is to ease the function of major organs like the heart, kidneys and liver in order to help them recuperate and perform better. Ayurveda recommends constantly detoxing the body with the changing season to reap good benefits.

Ayurvedic detox diets are said to bring about positive changes in the body and mind, enhancing physical health and increasing mental focus and clarity. Regular detox is known to improve blood circulation, boost immunity, increase energy and flush out toxins.

Detox Kaadha for early mornings & evenings:

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp coriander seeds

1 tsp fennel seeds

½ litre water

Honey to proportion

Bring the water to boil, add the seeds and let it boil for 10 more minutes on a low flame.

Turn off the heat and simmer for 5 more minutes.

Strain, add honey and serve hot.

Golden Milk:

200 ml coconut milk

1 tsp ghee

½ tsp organic turmeric powder

pinch of black pepper

pinch of ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg or cardamom

Honey to proportion

Heat the ghee in a pan, add the turmeric powder and black pepper and let it form a paste

Add the coconut milk and mix well. Allow it to come to a boil while continuously stirring

Let simmer on low-medium heat for 5 minutes

Add the additional spices, add honey and serve hot.

Moong Stew:

1 cup of green whole moong

1 cup of finely chopped green vegetables.

2 cups of water

6 cloves of finely chopped garlic

1 onion finely chopped

5 tablespoons of tomato paste

Cold-pressed sesame oil

Salt

Mustard seeds

Pepper

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

2 teaspoons Coriander - Cumin powder

Finely chopped coriander leaves

Juice of 1 lemon

Pressure cook the Moong with some salt and turmeric until soft.

In a pan, add sesame oil and once hot, add some mustard seeds. Once they start to sputter, add the finely chopped garlic and the veggies. Cover and allow to cook for 10 minutes.

Once tender, add the tomato paste and the boiled Moong. Add coriander-cumin powder, salt and pepper and let it all blend well.

Allow cooking on a low flame for 15 more minutes. Switch off the flame, squeeze the juice of a lemon and garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

Apart from this, remember to follow these basic rules to help you with your detox routine, drink warm lemon water half an hour before every meal to open up blocked intestinal channels. Eat more natural, raw and fresh breakfast, lunch and dinner. Steamed vegetables, quinoa, porridge, and fresh seasonal fruits are great options. Avoid snacking and if you're still hungry between meals, eat a fruit or some nuts and seeds.

