Radiant skin at a young age

New Delhi, Sep 22 The ongoing coronavirus pandemic brought about many disruptions in our lives, changing the way we conduct our daily business. This major shift has also brought with it longer working hours, reduction in physical activity, increasing mental stress and unhealthy diets.

These lifestyle changes have also caused negative consequences on our skin health alongside our bodies. Similarly, with the use of digital devices increasing manifold, blue light exposure has significantly increased, with harmful effects on the skin as well as on the body's circadian rhythms. From masked to lockdown skin, skincare experts coined new terms to define the skincare conditions faced by people.

If you are one of those looking to guard that natural glow, try these treatments:

Laser Toning

This is a proven treatment to stimulate the skin's natural production of new skin cells and collagen. The treatment also helps individuals in reducing age spots, hyperpigmentation, and fine lines besides increasing the production of skin cells and collagen. In this process, the outer layer of the damaged or aged skin is removed by directing an intense wavelength of light. Laser refreshes the underlying skin, resulting in collagen promotion. After laser resurfacing, the new skin is tighter and smoother. Your skin care specialist will be able to guide you on how many sittings you'll need to achieve the best possible results.

Use high SPF sunscreen

If you're thinking that you shouldn't apply sunscreen as you're working from home, then you're not taking care of the skin properly. A mineral-based, high SPF sunscreen should be applied throughout the year. Ultraviolet rays are harmful to our skin and if you're not taking care of this fact then your skin will have a rough texture and will eventually lose its sheen.

Skin bio remodelling

Profhilo is a new hyaluronic acid-based procedure that offers a new approach to skin bio-remodelling for anti-ageing benefits. In this procedure, a highly pure form of hyaluronic acid is administered into different strategic points of the skin to unleash rejuvenation of the skin's ability to generate collagen and elastin the two scaffolding proteins critical to skin's firmness and elasticity. A lunchtime procedure, Profhilo results in more youthful, firm and radiant skin.

Gut Health is essential

Our gut health plays a crucial role in controlling the various skin issues right from blemishes to flourishing. Just keep one thing in mind that anything which is not good for your gut can cause oxidative stress and inflammation not only in the gut but in other parts of the body. Over time, left unchecked, these imbalances can also manifest as skin issues. Include loads of vegetables and fruits in your diet.

Hydradermabrasion facial

Exfoliation procedures help remove the dead cells from the skin and result in a clearer smoother texture. Hydradermabrasion is one such water and serum-based facial cleansing cum rejuvenation procedure. It exfoliates, cleanses and deeply hydrates the skin unleashing a number of benefits such as reduced pore size, reduction in fine lines and improved skin texture and tone. It also brings a natural glow.

Stay Hydrated

Drinking fluids is essential for your skin health. It helps to keep your skin moisturized, healthy. This in turn makes your skin glowing. Drink at least eight glasses of water in a day. Water intake depends upon the weight of the body. So, pay attention to your body needs.

ClearLift skin laser treatment

Another lunchtime procedure, ClearLift uses laser energy to create heat points or micro-injuries in various depths of the epidermis. This process triggers the skin's natural healing response and induces the growth of young and healthy collagen and elastin fibres. The procedure helps improve the appearance, texture and tone of the skin.

