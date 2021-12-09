Rajasthan wins title of best state, best wedding destination

Rajasthan emerged as the 'Best State' and 'Best Wedding Destination' at the recently declared travel and leisure 'India's Best Awards 2021', said a press release by Rajasthan's Tourism Department. In the 10th edition of 'India's Best Award' the winners were decided upon the ratings extended by readers in various categories. Rajasthan while standing simply the best among wedding destinations, its excellence in other categories resulted in the award of 'Best State', added the press release."Along with Rajasthan's traditional advantage as a tourist destination, the awards under present circumstances also reflect upon the confidence that the state tourism department and hospitality service providers have inspired among aspiring travellers. Rajasthan continues to be a preferred tourist destination among domestic as well as international tourists," said Nishant Jain IAS, Director Rajasthan Tourism, as per the statement. Rajasthan is a land of rich and colourful heritage that for centuries has charmed travellers.

The recent developments in infrastructure and modern hospitality have further contributed to making it one of the world's most preferred tourist destinations, according to the statement. The latest development, comes amid the wedding of Bollywood super stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, the state of Rajasthan. Located in the town of Sawai Madhopur, the Six Senses Fort Barwara will host the couple and their guests for a week of festivities that began with an intimate party on December 7. According to the website, “The historic fort has been sensitively preserved and converted, and enjoys a sensational view of the lake and temple. The landscaping integrates purely endemic plants and water features. The property is working with the local community to rewild the forests to the east and revive the sacred lake to its former glory.” The cheapest room at the property—the Sanctuary Suite–goes for Rs 92,000 per night before taxes, according to Booking.com. An upgrade will get you the Fort Suite and the Aravali Suite, which range from around Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.3 lakh per night, again, before taxes. The Burj Suite costs between Rs 1.4 to Rs 1.6 lakh per night. The Terrace Suite will set you back between Rs 1.6 and Rs 1.7 lakh per night, while the Rani Rajkumari Suite ranges from Rs 3.4 to Rs 3.6 lakh per night. The taxes on this suite can go up to around Rs 60,000 per night, so essentially, it’s a Rs 4 lakh plus room.



