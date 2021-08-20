Raksha Bandhan 2021: Stand out this festive day with these DIY outfit hacks

Raksha Bandhan is just two days away, and if you are one of those who is scouting online shopping websites to pick an outfit to look your festive best, then we have got you covered!

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. The day is observed to celebrate the special bond between brothers and sisters. While the festival is all about cherishing siblinghood and binging on some yummy food, it also marks a special day for all the fashion lovers.

While brothers are usually searching for special gifts, sisters are stressing about choosing the perfect outfit for the day. So if you are also fretting over what to wear this Rakhi, then we have some simple tips and tricks to help you.

If you want to sport a unique look this Rakhi, you can revamp your wardrobe with a few simple tweaks to make them look fabulous, just like the below listed divas did!

1. You can surely be a head-turner if you could carry one of your long dresses just like Alia did. Reds and block patterns never go off-trend and if you do not have the same, don't freak out.

You can choose any of your long dresses and pair them with a matching belt, or you can also select a waist knot obtained by cutting a waste cloth piece. This will perfectly help in adjusting the size of the outfit and accentuating your curves.

You can also raise the glamour quotient on the special day by teaming up your outfit with matching footwear just like Alia did in this picture. A sleek ponytail or wavy hairstyle with minimal makeup will be good to go. Accessorise your outfit with heavy dangler earrings to give the much-required ethnic touch to your whole look.

2. Planning to purchase a new suit? What if you could revamp the whole outfit for just Rs. 100 and save thousands? Shilpa Shetty's outfit tells you how. A normal suit with a touch of creativeness is a perfect combo if you would team it with a matching lace belt on your waist. Set your dupatta on your left shoulder and tie it with the waist belt or knot along with your shirt.

Pair it up with high stiletto heels of matching colour. Like Shilpa, you can also keep your hair loose or can try a sleek bun. A little glossy makeup with shiny bindi and matching jewellery will complete your look perfectly.

3. If you are planning to opt for a saree as your outfit for this Rakhi, Hina Khan can give you an idea of how to carry it. Neon is not new in the colour game of festive outfits and Hina looks elegant and a vision to behold in this simple yet alluring look.

If you want to look equally stunning with a revamped outfit, then you can choose any simple saree with a matching crop top as the blouse. Like Hina, you can also opt for pink-nude toned makeup and a loose bun with minimal jewellery. You can also opt for a loose straight hairstyle.

4. When talking about dressing to the nines, it's hard to not mention Sonam Kapoor- the fashionista, who is always setting major fashion goals for her fans.

Just like her you can also sport a simple lehenga choli and let a heavy jewellery set do the talking! You can team up the outfit with matching high heels. Choose retro-styled curls with smokey makeup to look your festive best.

5. For all the ladies who want to wear something unique for the festival, Alia is setting a perfect example for you all in this stunning long dress. Just like her, you can also choose a lehenga from your wardrobe and pair it up with a matching crop top as the choli.

With minimal makeup and a sleek loose hairstyle, or a puffy bun, this look is a perfect combination of an ethnic and classy outfit for this Rakhi.

Now that we have got you all covered, ditch the boring online shopping and common designs for your outfits this Rakhi, and unleash your inner designer to make a dress that not only looks great but also speaks volumes for you!

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor