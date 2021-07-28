Rana Daggubati launches a new collection

New Delhi, July 28 Introducing ten limited edition fragrances for men and women, actor Rana Daggubati launched NAS perfumes flagship perfume, 'Raw and Bold'.

The rich ingredients that make NAS perfumes are imported from France and the United Arab Emirates and carefully handcrafted in Hyderabad. The premium perfume brand offers its customers the highest concentration of perfumes available in the market which is Parfums and Extrait de Parfum. The company will also be supporting the cause of girl child education through their endeavour.

Speaking about NAS' signature scent 'Raw and Bold', Rana Daggubati said, "I am thrilled for Nehaa and Suhasini on their new venture, NAS, and I'm sure that they will continue to achieve greater heights. I am also elated to launch Raw and Bold, a perfume that is my signature scent in every way. The opening citrus notes mix with the base woody notes to evoke a sense of raw yet refined masculinity."

The signature scents

Raw and Bold: This fragrance for men is made with the opening notes of citrusy lemon and hesperidium fruits and base notes of cedarwood. Both notes combine to give you a scent that is reminiscent of masculinity.

Intense: This fragrance captures a playful and passionate spirit with an opening note of cherry plum and a base note of oakmoss. One of the limited edition fragrances for women, the proceeds of this perfume will be donated to a charity for girl child education.

NAS' journey was not an easy one, peppered with curveballs along the road. Aiming for nothing less than perfection and unsatisfied with the first round of stock, the team had to scrap the entire collection. When they reworked the fragrances and restarted production in 2020, the world was gripped by the pandemic, throwing some more obstacles their way. The world shutting down did not help their cause and the production was kept on hold till Dubai had reopened its borders. However, India was still under lockdown and shipping the finished goods became a challenge. When NAS finally received their first stock and worked on the packaging, the second wave broke out in India, once again putting things on hold. Throughout the tough days, the team did not give up hope and continued to push through, keeping their sights on the end goals.

