Recipes for moms-to-be and new moms

New Delhi, Dec 12 A season of freshness, lush greenery, dips in temperature, slight drizzles, and chills. During this time of year, most of us prefer to stay inside and stay warm. This cold weather brings with it a slew of common ailments such as the cold, cough, flu, viral and bacterial infections, dry skin, and a slew of others. It is also a season of immune compromise due to factors like less availability of sunshine nutrients, less hydration, bingeing on snacks over healthy nutrient dense meals and reduced frequency of exercise.

These are very true and relatable, even in the case of expectant mommies and new mothers. To-be-moms and new moms can improve their health and nutrition by adhering to a few key dietary practises during this season. Sneha Sanjay, Senior Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru shares some thoughts:

Inclusion of Immune boosting foods that are locally available

. Ginger- Relieves stomach issues, boosts digestion and keeps the body warm.

. Gooseberry- A Natural detoxifier, and immunity booster, and since it is rich in Vitamin C, it will help in warding off infections and is excellent for iron absorption, which is crucial for mommies.

. Garlic- Sulphur content increases disease fighting abilities & improves body warmth. It reduces gassiness, which is quite common for mommies.

. Turmeric- Due to its anti-septic and anti-viral properties, turmeric is a wonder spice during pregnancy and also during the postpartum period. In the winter, haldi milk is a lifesaver.

. Carom seeds

