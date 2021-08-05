Sania Mirza's fitness master class

New Delhi, Aug 5 Tennis ace, Sania Mirza, motivated over eight lakh students in a masterclass aimed at inspiring them to adopt a healthy lifestyle through fitness and yoga. The Tennis champion highlighted the importance of physical and mental exercises for students to combat limited physical activity and anxiety.

EdTech major in K-12 segment, LEAD initiated its second MasterClass to provide school children with exposure to overall development and growth by partnering with renowned experts to share their knowledge and experience.

The first class was on creative writing was held with author Chetan Bhagat.

Sania shared her mantra of ‘building inner core and muscle strengthen to remain fit' and explained the role of discipline in life to students by sharing anecdotes on how she managed both, sports and academics.

Sania chatted with mothers on their role in supporting their children in remaining mentally and physically strong during the pandemic while also taking care of their own health by indulging in fitness activities.

The Padma Bhushan awardee said: "The pandemic must never come in the way of our commitment to pursue our dreams. Fitness and Yoga is a great way for children today to build on their mental and physical strength. A healthy body and mind is central to overall growth and learning and in the present context it is important that schools provide these opportunities to students."

LEAD Co-founder & CEO Sumeet Mehta said: "MasterClass provides access to an exclusive world that is otherwise unavailable to students and schools from small towns. Our mission is to make excellent education accessible and affordable to every child. Where would children otherwise have a chance to attend a live class from Chetan Bhagat or Sania Mirza? LEAD brings this to them because we believe that children from small towns, if given access and opportunity, can shine as bright as students from metros. And with successful celebrities such as Sania Mirza, students will get a dose of inspiration to take fitness and health seriously in life. Because a fit mind lives in a fit body. In future, we will bring more such Masterclasses to students of LEAD powered schools!"

