Science for an effective skincare regime

New Delhi, Aug 19 Face serums have been featured in the advanced skincare glossary for some time now. Do you wonder what all the hype is about?

Well, face serums are a proven solution for a host of skincare concerns and are worth adding to your skincare routine. Serums are usually formulated with up to 2-3 active ingredients like skin acids, vitamins, antioxidants etc. which penetrate deep into your skin to target specific skin concerns like dryness, wrinkles, large pores, and dark spots.

Serums work more efficiently since they are light, penetrate deeper and are easily absorbed by the skin. Introducing a serum in your skincare regimen can be the single most effective step you take towards healthy and impeccable skin. Face serums do what most skincare products can't - they go deeper into the skin and give a hydration boost, reduce blemishes, fight ageing signs. Having said that, skincare is a journey, and one must be consistent and patient with it to see maximum results!

Nykaa SKINRX launched by Nykaa features four high-performing gender-neutral serums, to address the most common Indian skin woes. These power-packed serums are committed to helping you achieve the best version of your skin. Every formulation is enhanced with clinically proven active ingredients that work together in appropriate concentrations to give you visible results. Addressing the most common concerns for Indian skin, it brings extensive scientific research to give you the skin of your dreams with gentle, dermatologically tested formulations. The range features the following serums to target specific skin concerns:

SKINRX 10 per cent Niacinamide Serum

Benefit: Visible brightness, reducing blemishes, acne marks, and congested pores

Target Concerns: Dark Spots, Blemishes, Dullness, Uneven Skin Tone

Ingredients: Combination of 10 per cent Niacinamide + 1 per cent Zinc + 1 per cent Alpha Arbutin

Skin type: Suits all skin types

Niacinamide is an active form of Vitamin B3 that targets dark spots and blemishes. It also reinforces the skin's protective barrier, shielding it from the effects of pigmentation. 1 per cent zinc is antibacterial and anti-inflammatory in nature and is quite effective in both preventing and diminishing the severity of acne and smoothening the skin's texture. Along with these two powerful ingredients it has 1 per cent Alpha Arbutin which is a highly effective skin brightening activity. It fades dark spots and pigmentation by suppressing the melanin-stimulating enzymes in the skin, promoting an even skin tone. It can be used for both am and pm routines. This lightweight vitamin and mineral formula that effectively fades dark spots and blemishes, while fighting dullness to brighten the skin and induce an even skin tone.

SKINRX 2 per cent Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Benefit: Provides extreme hydration for plump and smooth skin

Targets concerns: Dryness, Dehydration, fine Lines

Ingredients: 2 per cent Hyaluronic Acid + 1 per cent Marine Algae + 1 per cent Vitamin B5

Skin type: Suits all skin types

It is an intensely hydrating daily-use serum that maintains and boosts the skin's moisture, to revive dry skin and promote a smooth, hydrated complexion. Hyaluronic Acid is a multi-molecular combination that ensures hydration seeps through different layers of the skin. This Serum has 2 per cent Hyaluronic Acid which is known for its humectant properties, hyaluronic acid pulls in moisture from the surroundings and locks it into the skin to keep it adequately hydrated. This boost of hydration and helps smoothen fine lines to reveal plump, supple skin. 1 per cent Marine Algae is an antioxidant that helps protects the skin from environmental stressors such as allergens and bacteria. It also plays an active role in replenishing skin lipids, thereby keeping the skin moisturized. The third active being 1 per cent Vitamin B5is a hydrating ingredient that allows moisture to penetrate the skin, leaving it smooth and soft. It also carries anti-inflammatory properties, which have a healing effect on the skin. This serum can be used for both am and pm routines.

SKINRX 2 per cent Salicylic Acid Serum:

Benefit: Provide acne solution

Targets concerns: Enlarged pores, Acne, Blackheads, Whiteheads

Ingredients: 2 per cent Salicylic Acid + 1 per cent Witch Hazel + 1 per cent Pepper Berry

Skin Type: Acne-prone oily skin

Salicylic Acid is a gentle exfoliating formula that works deep within the skin to fight off acne and reduce blackheads and whiteheads to give clearer healthier skin. Salicylic is also known as BHA

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor