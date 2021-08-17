Scientists to develop antibodies as alternative for contraceptives to stop pregnancy

For a number of women who are looking to avoid pregnancy using contraceptives is always an option but it comes with serious side effects which can cause damage in the long run. Now, researchers are working on a different kind of contraceptive that may provide an alternative: Antibodies, which bind to and trap sperm cells so they can no longer penetrate vaginal mucus. Though it may sound strange, the specially engineered antibodies were potent, stable, and over 99 percent effective at stopping sperm cells from moving when tested in sheep. Although tests in humans are needed, these [antibodies] may offer women another alternative to hormonal contraception.

In recent times, the word antibody is often used post the emergence of COVID-19. Antibodies are produced in the body after coronavirus or after receiving a coronavirus vaccine, and they become resistant to the virus. Antibodies work to fight off things that are unnecessary or harmful to the body. Now according to reports, contraceptives will soon be made from similar antibodies for the human body. Research is underway to develop a sperm hunting antibody using specific types of antibodies found in the human body. Male and female bodies of all living things have sperm antibodies and sperm antibodies are antibodies that oppose sperm. In the male body, sperm antibodies do not allow sperm to enter other parts of the body. The female sperm antibodies in the female body consider the sperm in the body to be invasive and harmful. So the male sperm that enters the female body fights with those antibodies.

However, only the healthiest and most powerful sperm can win the battle against antibodies. That particular sperm can enter the ovary and woman can becomes pregnant. Now, scientists have come up with the idea that these sperm antibodies, which are naturally present in the human body, and can be used to make contraceptives. A recent report on this research has been published in the journal Science Translational Medicine. Scientists say that the research is still at an experimental level, so there is still no guarantee that pregnancy will be stopped completely with this method. This particular technique is safe and no external element is used in as these antibodies already exist in the human body and their potential is only being enhanced by technology. Currently it has only been tested in animals but it does give scientists a glimmer of hope.