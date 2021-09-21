Shardiya Navratri 2021: Check out when Navratri begins, check out date, muhurat

Every year Shardiya Navratri starts from Ashwin month Shukla Paksha Pratipada date. After this, various forms of Goddess Durga are worshiped for the next 9 days. It is believed that on these days the goddess comes to earth and takes away the sorrows of her devotees, all their wishes are fulfilled.

When will Shardiya Navratri start – Shardiya Navratri 2021 Date

This year Shardiya Navratri will start from Thursday, October 07. Kalash installation or Ghatasthapana will be done on this day. Maa Shailputri is worshiped on the first day.

Ghatasthapana auspicious time - kalash sthapana muhurat

The auspicious time of Ghatasthapana will be between 06:17 am to 07:07 am on 07 October.

Shardiya Navratri 2021 Calendar

First day of Navratri: 07 October, Thursday, Worship of Maa Shailputri

Second day of Navratri: 08 October, Friday, Worship of Mother Brahmacharini

Third day of Navratri: 09 October, Saturday, Maa Chandraghanta Puja and Maa Kushmanda Puja

Fourth day of Navratri: 10th October, Sunday, Worship of Mother Skandmata

Fifth day of Navratri: 11th October, Monday, Worship of Maa Katyayani

Sixth day of Navratri: 12 October, Tuesday, worship of Maa Kalratri

Seventh day of Navratri: 13 October, Wednesday, Durga Ashtami, Kanya Puja, Worship of Maa Mahagauri

Eighth day of Navratri: October 14, Thursday, Mahanavami and Havan, Kanya Puja

Tenth day of Navratri: October 15, Friday, Parana of Navratri fast, Dussehra

This year the festival of Dusshera (Dusshera 2021) will be celebrated on Friday, October 15. Navratri fast will also end on this day itself.