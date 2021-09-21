Shardiya Navratri 2021: Check out when Navratri begins, check out date, muhurat
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 21, 2021 05:58 PM2021-09-21T17:58:04+5:302021-09-21T18:05:24+5:30
Every year Shardiya Navratri starts from Ashwin month Shukla Paksha Pratipada date. After this, various forms of Goddess Durga are worshiped for the next 9 days. It is believed that on these days the goddess comes to earth and takes away the sorrows of her devotees, all their wishes are fulfilled.
When will Shardiya Navratri start – Shardiya Navratri 2021 Date
This year Shardiya Navratri will start from Thursday, October 07. Kalash installation or Ghatasthapana will be done on this day. Maa Shailputri is worshiped on the first day.
Ghatasthapana auspicious time - kalash sthapana muhurat
The auspicious time of Ghatasthapana will be between 06:17 am to 07:07 am on 07 October.
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Calendar
First day of Navratri: 07 October, Thursday, Worship of Maa Shailputri
Second day of Navratri: 08 October, Friday, Worship of Mother Brahmacharini
Third day of Navratri: 09 October, Saturday, Maa Chandraghanta Puja and Maa Kushmanda Puja
Fourth day of Navratri: 10th October, Sunday, Worship of Mother Skandmata
Fifth day of Navratri: 11th October, Monday, Worship of Maa Katyayani
Sixth day of Navratri: 12 October, Tuesday, worship of Maa Kalratri
Seventh day of Navratri: 13 October, Wednesday, Durga Ashtami, Kanya Puja, Worship of Maa Mahagauri
Eighth day of Navratri: October 14, Thursday, Mahanavami and Havan, Kanya Puja
Tenth day of Navratri: October 15, Friday, Parana of Navratri fast, Dussehra
This year the festival of Dusshera (Dusshera 2021) will be celebrated on Friday, October 15. Navratri fast will also end on this day itself.